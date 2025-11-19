Buyer beware on Prolon

Buyer beware. Check everything you buy from Prolon. Unsatisfactory customer handling of expired product, and lack of quality control.

Not going to lie, I was not happy with my first Prolon kit and the missing soup. I let it go after being informed that it’s okay not to eat everything in the box, as long as I don’t add anything.

They do let us know a million times that we need to make sure everything in the box is complete. That alone should’ve served as a warning. How many times does their quality control fail to warrant such many reminders?

But here we go again with the fasting bars. I bought the box from the official Prolon website on Oct 30. I paid for expedited shipping, and received them on Nov 4.

On Nov 14, the day I happily opened my first bar, I noticed the expiration date – Dec 9, 2025.

Sent a message to Prolon, inquired how long do their products usually expire. They say about 3 months. That sounds about right. That’s how long I expected to finish the box.

I was expecting them to ask me to return the package, or just to send me another box which has a longer expiration date.

Instead, I received a … 20% discount code.

Apparently, I bought it in October. They will only replace it if I bought it in November.

Again, I Oct 30. I received it in November. In a much kinder world sans Prolon, people would just accept their mistake. The month shouldn’t even count at all.

Are they really that money hungry as Dr. Valter Longo has long been criticized in the biohacking world? I have always refused to accept this. I’ve always believed there is some goodness in the universe.

But here I am, looking at the product, barely 1/4 of which I won’t even be able to finish by expiration date, and I can’t help by wonder.

By the way, I placed another order before this fiasco, and was told that it will also have the same expiration date. I told them to just send me another box immediately.

Their reply? I must receive the box first, inspect everything, take photos, and send the batch code. A roundabout way of saying that I now share in this responsibility of their quality control.

I am not happy.